Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

CCL opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

