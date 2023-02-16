Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

