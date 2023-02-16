Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

