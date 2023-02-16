Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vale by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Vale Stock Up 1.7 %

Vale Cuts Dividend

VALE opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.