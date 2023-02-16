Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 210 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

NYSE:ABC opened at $158.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

