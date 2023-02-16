Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after purchasing an additional 683,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tenaris by 700.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,910,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12,511.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 265,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 263,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

