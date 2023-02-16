Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.32) to GBX 9,890 ($120.05) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.5 %

FERG stock opened at $149.61 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

