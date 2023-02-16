Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.