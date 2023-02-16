Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

