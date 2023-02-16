NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $193.29 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

