Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $283,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

