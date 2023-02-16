Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $454,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $783,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 290.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferrari Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $267.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $270.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.