Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $454,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $783,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 290.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $267.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $270.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

