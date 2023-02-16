Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $357.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

