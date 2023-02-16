Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,656.54 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,522.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,553.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

