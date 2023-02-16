Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,328 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,269,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 977.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 480,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 435,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.