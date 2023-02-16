Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

