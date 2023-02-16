Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

