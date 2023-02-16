Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 23,122 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $182,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $239.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,691. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

