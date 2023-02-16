ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 1,092 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of TopBuild worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $235.18. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild Company Profile

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

