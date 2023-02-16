Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 345 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,863,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

