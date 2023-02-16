Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,927 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $160,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

