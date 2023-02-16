Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 13,069 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.2 %

CDAY stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -161.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.