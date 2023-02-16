Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 316,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,318,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.01 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

