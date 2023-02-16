Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $170,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KEY stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

