Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $157,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vistra by 1,898.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 669,771 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Vistra by 249.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 297,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 212,095 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vistra by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vistra by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 254,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

