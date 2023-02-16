Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $219,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,654 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar Trading Up 4.4 %

First Solar Profile

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $172.36 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

