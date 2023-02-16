Bessemer Group Inc. Has $667,000 Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 179,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Guggenheim started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.