Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.88 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $175,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $861.23 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $819.45 and a 200-day moving average of $778.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.