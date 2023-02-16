Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,498 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $177,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $382.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

