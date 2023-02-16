Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 88.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 220,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.