Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BABA stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

