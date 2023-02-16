Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Etsy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

