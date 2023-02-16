Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,800 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in GSK were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GSK by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 250,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $16,017,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,730 ($21.00) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,535 ($18.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 1.4 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

