Credit Agricole S A Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

NYSE TWO opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

