Credit Agricole S A Acquires 6,846 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 628.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

