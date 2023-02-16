Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,961,000 after buying an additional 200,175 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HWM opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

