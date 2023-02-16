Credit Agricole S A Has $53,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.