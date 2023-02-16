New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMT stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

