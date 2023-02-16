Credit Agricole S A Purchases 20,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

