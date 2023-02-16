Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
