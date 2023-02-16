Credit Agricole S A Sells 588 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Payments Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 268.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

