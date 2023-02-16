Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

