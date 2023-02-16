Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $864.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.