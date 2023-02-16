Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,438,000 after buying an additional 273,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after buying an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,260,000 after buying an additional 707,233 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after buying an additional 453,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

