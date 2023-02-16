246 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $249.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average is $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $253.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

