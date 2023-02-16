Credit Agricole S A Invests $37,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Alcoa by 42.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Alcoa by 25.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 217,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alcoa by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alcoa by 87.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alcoa Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.