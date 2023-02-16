Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By SVB Leerink

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

IQVIA Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.69 and a 200-day moving average of $212.59. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

