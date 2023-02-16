Research Analysts Set Expectations for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

NYSE IQV opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

