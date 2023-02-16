WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,020 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

