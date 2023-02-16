Credit Agricole S A Makes New $65,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.16) to GBX 585 ($7.10) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

NYSE HSBC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

